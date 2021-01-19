Sony/ATV and CamelPhat renew deal, launching publishing joint venture

By Ellie Mullins 14

Sony/ATV and CamelPhat have officially renewed their deal, which will lead to many exciting opportunities for the Liverpool duo, including a publishing joint venture. The duo are signed to Sony’s record label RCA, which is one of the company’s four flagship labels. Sony also hosts the likes of Calvin Harris, Daft Punk, Diplo, Kygo, Martin Garrix and many other leaders of the electronic genre.

Speaking of the deal, Sony/ATV Music Publishing UK president and co-managing director David Ventura stated the following:

“David and Mike are heroes in the electronic/dance world, and it is a true honour for us to officialise and step up our relationship. Outside of their CamelPhat artist act, they have been excelling in songwriting and in production, but also in A&R and collaborating with and for other artists. This is only the beginning of an incredible new chapter.”

Since the success of their debut album ‘Dark Matter’, it has only been up from there and they’re continuing to do excellent things including a recent release with Green Velvet titled ‘Critical’. Speaking of this new deal, the duo had this to say:

“We’re really happy to continue working with David and his team. We have known each other for a while now and our admin deal was of great benefit to us as we could see firsthand the team’s support and knowledge. We’re really excited to make it official, and with our own publishing imprint, it was important for us to help find and nurture the new, fresh and emerging talent. We look forward to what the future holds together.”

This deal will certainly open new doors for CamelPhat whilst supporting them further in their career, and they are set to have a great year.

Image credit: press