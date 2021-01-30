SOPHIE passes away in Athens aged 34

By Ellie Mullins 67

Visionary pop and PC music producer SOPHIE (Sophie Xeon) has passed away aged 34 in her home in Athens, Greece. The news shocked the music world early this morning, where she died at around 4am local time on Saturday morning, described as a sudden accident where she slipped trying to climb up to see the moon. The Grammy-nominated producer and DJ was extremely influential in the electronic scene, producing for the likes of Flume, Charli XCX, Madonna and many more. Not only very important to the music scene, she was also a voice for transgender people all over the world, and was a true hero and inspiration for many.

Her synthesised, metallic and completely unique sound transcended genres, and earned her a Grammy nomination for the category of Best Dance/Electronic Album with 2018’s ‘Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides’. Also winning the Innovator award at the AIM Independent Music Awards in 2018, she was appreciated in every genre, and her talent knew no boundaries.

Artists such as Sam Smith, Mura Masa and many, many more are currently paying tribute. Her label Transgressive stated the following:

“Tragically our beautiful Sophie passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time.”

With her death, SOPHIE has left a gaping hole in the music industry, which can never be filled again. Rest in peace to this powerful and innovative producer. Our thoughts are with family, friends and everyone who knew and loved her.

Image credit: Renata Raksha