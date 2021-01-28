Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano: The magic behind the duo [Exclusive Interview]

By Pol Torà 73

Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano have been a key reference duo in the electronic music scene for a long time, and they will undoubtedly continue to be for many years to come. Crafting and perfecting their signature sound ever since 2008, the pair has been releasing music non-stop, which after a lot of work, dedication and passion, has enabled them to perform on the most important, biggest and best stages in the electronic dance music scope.

This month, we had the pleasure to chat with them again and chat about their most recent project; their new track ‘What If’. This anthem keeps that Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano spirit, but it distances from their energetic club tracks that we have become accustomed to. We also looked back on 2020, what the year meant for them, and what is next for the guys while they continue their journey, cementing their position as one of the best electronic music duos out there.

Hey guys, nice speaking to you again! How are you two doing these days? We hope all your friends and family are doing great as well!

We’re doing great. We haven’t been home this long for a while, so we’ve acquired new skills and knowledge, like being homeschooling daddies. We love it. Although it would be great to be on stage again 😉