The major electronic dance music albums expected to be released in 2021

By Juan Llorens 23

There is undoubtedly an extensive list of electronic dance music artists whose albums we await. With the pandemic and cancelations of live events, artists put many projects on hold. As vaccinations are starting to happen globally, the future of live music does not look so grim anymore. It can be predicted that in 2021 and into 2022, we will see a high number of albums being released. With that being said, we have compiled a list of artists that are rumoured to release albums this year. This list is based on confirmed news or credible speculation.

Skrillex

Skrillex is a producer who has transformed his sound through multiple aliases and projects. From dubstep to house, the American producer and DJ has garnered a massive fanbase across varying genres. His ability to create a distinctive sound that is true to his identity has elevated his growth in the last few years. Following his debut album in 2014, ‘Recess’, fans have been waiting for a sophomore album from Skrillex.

In January 2020, speaking on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show, Skrillex revealed that working on this album was the first time he’d been able to take some time out and work on a full-length project while not on the road. He confirmed in the same month, on Instagram, that he was working on the final mixes of the record. In October 2020, Skrillex uploaded a track on SoundCloud called ‘Kliptown Empyrean’ in which many speculate is a small teaser for the album. We predict that Skrillex’s new album will be released in 2021 and that it will encompass his diverse sound from his varying projects.

Porter Robinson

Porter Robinson has taken the electronic music scene by storm with this euphoric and ethereal sound. His debut album ‘Worlds’ came at the perfect time in the electronic scene, as many believed that the genre had run its course. Porter Robinson, for many, has been a pillar of the modern ‘EDM’ community. From curating his own festival to touring the world with an unbelievable production, Porter Robinson is undoubtedly an artist with no borders.