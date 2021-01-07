The Weeknd reveals his next album is inspired by Black Lives Matter & Covid-19

By Nicole Pepe 41

The Weeknd is still riding the high of having a studio album released last year entitled ‘After Hours’ that brought us hits such as ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Hardest To Love’. Yet, The Weeknd’s back in the studio, gearing up for his next new album, however, this time he says his new music has been inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement along with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

In a newly released interview, The Weeknd (real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye) stated how once his tour was cancelled because of COVID-19, he allowed himself to take a step back and reevaluate everything that’s going on in the world at this time, especially with the Black Lives Matter movement, thus letting these events dictate how the outcome of his next studio album release will lean.

“The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me”.

Tesfaye has been very vocal about his support to the Black Lives Matter movement after he made headlines for calling out big boxed record labels such as Sony, Universal, and Warner Music to “put their money where their mouth is” in a post to his social media accounts that urged the labels to match the donations in which Tesfaye posted receipts of.

The album, which is anticipated to be a follow-up version of ‘After Hours’, has not been formally announced with a release date as of yet.

Image Credit: Pari Dukovic for Variety