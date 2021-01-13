Tiësto alias VER:WEST reveals debut episode of AFTR:HRS Sessions

By Alexander Costello

Dutch icon Tiësto is proving once again why he is regarded as one of the greatest music producers of all time. Having impressed dance music fans with the debut of VER:WEST at Tomorrowland’s digital festival, the trance music pioneer has struck once again under his alias VER:WEST, revealing the debut episode of AFTR:HRS Sessions, a new mix series from his label aftrhrsrecords. In a short post uploaded to Instagram, the former ‘world number one DJ’ announced the beginning of what we expect to be the freshest channel to output melodic techno music.

The new mix series is set to drop this Friday, with avid listeners posied to tune in via YouTube and Soundcloud. If you’re wondering what to expect, allow us to get you up to speed. aftrhrsrecords, a subsidiary of Musical Freedom and curated by VER:WEST, is home to some of the most forefront melodic tunes on the dance music track. In recent months, the label has given a platform to the likes of Tube & Berger’s – ‘All I Want (feat Goatchy)‘ and Jose Amnesia’s impressive melodic swell ‘Rockets‘.

As with any news on the Tiësto/VER:WEST front, fans have replied in subsequent fashion. One user took to the comment section with, “VER:WEST keeps rising”, while another wrote, “Can’t wait to hear it”. You can bet that the We Rave You HQ won’t be missing the action for this one either.

Year on year, we’re reminded of how remarkable Tiësto’s journey has been. A career monumentally spanning more than two decades and backed by one of most extensive track catalogues by any producer, there is a reason why he remains one of the most established producers of all time. Don’t forget to tune in this Friday and be among the first to listen to the debut episode of AFTR:HRS Sessions.