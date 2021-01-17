Tiësto birthday tribute: The trance tracks which cemented his legacy

By Jake Gable 11

With Tiësto now turning 52 years old, the Dutch powerhouse continues to produce a number of huge anthems a full double-decade on from the start of his career. With the man widely considered by many as ‘The Godfather‘ of modern dance music now given a new lease of life thanks to the birth of his Viola Margreet (alongside his wife Annika), the Musical Freedom founder’s career is undoubtedly one to truly marvel upon. From his GRAMMY success with his remix of John Legend‘s ‘All Of Me‘, right through to becoming the first ever DJ to open up the Olympic Games (after performing at the opening ceremony in Athens, 2004), Tiësto brings personification to the phrase ‘legend’, and so, with that in mind, We Rave You take a look at “the old Tiësto“, by bringing you a selection of his biggest hits from his trance days back in the late 90s and early 2000s. Since then, the DJ/producer has gone on to craft a more commercially friendly approach to his tracks, ranging between EDM, pop, bass, and house, working with acts like Post Malone, Becky Hill, Jonas Blue, Rita Ora, and many more. So let’s now take a look down memory lane, by exploring his ‘Magikal Journey‘ days…

Flight 643

Still to this day, one of the most iconic melodies in trance music’s rich history, this one packs the raw and hyper energy that we all loved so much from the Euro-dance scene during this era.

Suburban Train

First released all the way back in 2001, this was one of the most instrumental anthems in establishing Tijs as major force in the dance scene, alongside peers such as Armin van Buuren and Ferry Corsten.

Lethal Industry

Taken from the legendary ‘In My Memory‘ album, this one was first crafted in the 20th century, with Tiësto putting the finishing touches to it in 1999, during peak ‘Millennium Bug’ fever.

Traffic

Recorded at 136bpm, ‘Traffic‘ originally featured as the B-side to ‘Love Comes Again‘ after receiving rapturous reception during his huge live concerts around this era. Which brings us onto….

Love Comes Again

Working with esteemed vocalist BT became a regular occurrence for Tijs during this period, but this record is perhaps the gem in their collaborative crown and still sounds timeless to this day.

Elements of Life

Few tracks in the history of electronic music carry the same wonderfully progressive feel as this anthem, which – after a hefty and climactic build – crackles into life with a thundering drop which is truly worth the wait.

Silence

It’s always a risk to remix a classic, and when Delerium produced one of the greatest records of modern times, alongside Sarah McLachlan, Tiësto took things one step further with his own ‘In Search of Sunrise’ mix.

Adagio For Strings

The pièce de résistance in the Tiësto back-catalogue, the truly epic nature of this one was personified by this special orchestral performance, with choir, during Sensation 2015 in the Johan Cruijff ArenA.

In The Dark

Tiësto and Christian Burns came together in 2007 to form one of the most beautifully emotive pieces ever written, and this one was the subject of instant success, with Dirty South even spinning an official remix.

Break My Fall

One of the biggest commercial successes of Tiësto’s trance era is undoubtedly this one, once again featuring BT, which scored impressive numbers in the official charts in Latvia, Finland, Germany, and Tij’s native Netherlands.