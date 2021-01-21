Tiësto & Ty Dolla $ign – The Business, Pt. II

By Amy Martine 30

World-renowned DJ/producer Tiësto made significant waves last year with the release of hit single ‘The Business‘. The house anthem rocketed to popularity worldwide, amassing over 137 million Spotify streams to date. Now, to kick off 2021 in style, Tiësto has unveiled ‘The Business, Pt. II‘, recruiting the talents of American singer/songwriter Ty Dolla $ign to give the original track a brand new lease of life.

Completely reworking the original with smooth vocals that complement Tiësto’s production effortlessly, Ty Dolla $ign has put his own stamp on ‘The Business’, developing it into an increasingly addictive anthem that will no doubt prove popular worldwide. With the original track having already become a favourite with fans, this second instalment looks set to meet and exceed the success of ‘The Business’.

Grammy award winner Tiësto has been on top form over the last few years, unleashing genre-defining hits such as ‘God Is A Dancer‘ with Mabel, ‘Ritual‘ with Jonas Blue and Rita Ora, ‘Grapevine‘ and ‘WOW‘, to name just a few. Not to mention, he’s also been excelling under his well-established VER:WEST moniker that saw him delve into brand new production realms with ‘5 Seconds Before Sunrise‘ just last year. With a continuous stream of top quality releases originating from the Dutch maestro, we can’t wait to see what he has in store for the rest of 2021.

Listen to ‘The Business, Pt. II’ below.

Image credit: Ramona Rosales