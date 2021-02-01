Tom Staar feat. Dan Soleil – We Found Love

By Lakshay Bhagtani

Based on the glorious white isle of Ibiza, UK groove maestro Tom Staar has made his presence felt over the past few months in the best possible way. Recently solidifying his affiliation with Armin van Buuren‘s legendary Armada Music with a string of phenomenal tracks, Staar has found his popularity continuing to grow exponentially. Joining forces with the emerging singer Dan Soleil, Staar has just dropped his brand new single ‘We Found Love‘, out now via Armada.

Sitting right on the sweet spot between underground and club vibes, ‘We Found Love‘ is full of intense chord progressions combined with Dan’s soaring vocals that provide the perfect build-up to an extremely charged drop full of deep bass roars and uplifting melodies. It’s a track intended to spread a message about finding love amidst all the chaos, something that Tom Staar has truly nailed here.

Here’s what the man of the moment had to say about his latest release:

I think I originally came up with the melody back in December 2019, but I never worked out what kind of record it was going to be. When Dan Soleil sent me over some songs he’d written, I went through some ideas I’d sketched out before and remembered this one. His vocal fitted perfectly and We Found Love came together pretty fast after that.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out ‘We Found Love’ for yourself below.

