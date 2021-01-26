Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 aftermovie premiere available for 24 hours through Tomorrowland app

By Ellie Mullins 8

Tomorrowland is the gift that keeps on giving. After keeping us all entertained thanks to their explosive New Year’s Eve 31.12.2020 virtual event with some of the world’s biggest DJs performing, they have now given us another surprise. The Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 aftermovie is now available.

Exclusively through the Tomorrowland app (which you can download here on Google Play and App Store), the aftermovie is now available for 24 hours only in a very special premiere. If you cannot watch it just yet, do not fear as it will also soon become available for everyone on YouTube, Facebook and IGTV. Much like the Around The World summer virtual festival aftermovie, this features the very best highlights of the event. Becoming known for their incredible and intricate aftermovies from their festivals, they’ve proven that just because they had to go virtual, doesn’t mean that the quality of their aftermovie has declined.

As always, they have carefully selected a tracklist of hit songs, starting off with David Guetta and MORTEN‘s Future Rave remix of Guetta and Sia‘s hit ‘Let’s Love’. Viewers will also be greeted to tracks such as Sub Zero Project‘s ‘Rave Into Space’ and MEDUZA and Dermot Kennedy‘s ‘Paradise’. To find out the full tracklist, you can now watch the Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 aftermovie before anyone else by going into the app.

Image credit: Tomorrowland