Apple Music users can listen to Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 sets now

By Ellie Mullins 15

Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, the New Year’s Eve virtual festival, boasted a jam-packed lineup for one night of exclusive entertainment including the likes of David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren and many more artists across a range of electronic genres. Much like their summer Around The World festival in place of their annual summer Belgium festival, this one had some extra special performances on mind-blowing virtual stages, and overall was a massive success.

Previously, the only way you could watch and listen to the sets over again was through their very own relive on-demand platform, where you could pay €12,50 to relive the sets as much as you wanted up until January 14. Now that has passed, Apple Music has uploaded the sets to listen to as much as you want as long as you have an Apple Music subscription.

The sets available on the streaming service are: Martin Garrix, Duck Sauce, Lost Frequencies, Major Lazer, Boys Noize, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Armin van Buuren, Tchami, Diplo, Netsky, CamelPhat, Sub Zero Project, Brennan Heart, Coone and Da Tweekaz. Unfortunately there are some missing including ARTBAT, Charlotte de Witte and David Guetta, but there is a wide range for users to enjoy again.

Also on the Apple Music platform are sets from Tomorrowland Around The World. You can view those and the Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 sets here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland (via YouTube)