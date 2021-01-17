Tomorrowland to announce a decision regarding 2021 edition in March

By Pol Torà 48

The Belgian megafestival Tomorrowland will announce a final decision regarding the celebration of the 2021 edition in March. This will be when the promoters of the iconic event along with other local promoters arrange a call with the Belgian government to come up with a final decision regarding the possibility of celebrating large-scale events this summer or not.

This information came through from the Belgian culture minister Jan Jambon, who in a recent statement said that the government will organise a call with the promoters to have a final say on this in a couple of months around mid-month in March, when there will be more information available about the whole virus situation: the vaccination and the evolution of the pandemic.

“I hope with all my heart that things will be possible again for the festivals that were not possible last year, but it is too early for the moment to say more.”

However, despite all the fuss around these news, Tomorrowland is still organising the event as it will happen as usual. This is what they have been announcing both in their socials as well as in their website stating “We hope we will be able to celebrate love, unity, and friendship with all of you next summer.”.

By now, it is too early to come with a final conclusion about the case. Let’s wait until March and dream for good news to come in. After their magic new year’s eve livestream, let’s warm up with more great music. Listen to Joel Corry’s set at Tomorrowland One World Radio below:

Image Credit: Tomorrowland (via Facebook)