The United Kingdom is the absolute center of attention right now due to their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and more importantly because of their irresponsible citizens. Home Secretary, Priti Patel has announced at the press conference on January 21, that the UK will impose an £800 fine on people who attend illegal house parties of more than 15 people.

She was joined by NHS‘s regional medical director for London, Dr. Vin Diwakar, who compared attending a house party to turning on your light during a blackout in World War II, saying:

“It doesn’t just put you at risk in your house, it puts your whole street and the whole of your community at risk.”

Currently in the UK, the fine for those attending illegal indoor gatherings stands at £200 or £100 if paid early. These will double for each repeat offence to a maximum of £6,400. Besides, fines are up to £10,000 for holding large illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, which still applies only to the organisers. Martin Hewitt, chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said that large gatherings were “dangerous, irresponsible, and totally unacceptable“. He also added: