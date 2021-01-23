Ultra Music Festival 2021 Cancelled

By Maxim Fossey

Ultra Music Festival 2021 in Miami will be canceled this year, according to Billboard magazine. To no surprises, this marks a second time the festival located in Florida will be revoked due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Billboard magazine reportedly received a letter from the event organizers stating that the city of Miami has requested the dates to be postponed for the weekend of March 25 2022. According to the magazine, the letter questioned whether or not the festival will come back this year after previously cancelling in 2020. Likewise, an email was sent to 2019 ticket holders stating that the purchased tickets will be valid for the 2022 event.

With the Covid-19 pandemic still being a ravaging issue in Florida, Ultra hasn’t released any lineups and a return for the highly attended festival is still very unlikely. The 2020 event was set to return in Bayfront Park, however, organizers hope to see the festival held at Bayfront Amphitheater for 2022.

On March 4 2019, Ultra Music Festival was one of the first major festivals to announce its cancellation, which led to other worldwide festivals follow the same suit. In late 2020, Ultra held a festival in Covid-free Taiwan where it hosted DJs such as Alesso, Slander and Kayzo, which was a first during the pandemic. Unfortunately Ultra Music Festival 2021 won’t happen this year.

Image Credit: Rukes.com