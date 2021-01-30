Until When? 2021, a year for new Swedish House Mafia music?

By Ryan Ford 41

It’s been almost 3 years since the Swedish House Mafia emphatically reunited at Ultra Music Festival in 2018, and yet still, we haven’t seen the release of any new music from the illustrious trio. With IDs aplenty throughout their Ultra set, Stockholm performances and other festival appearances, we’re starting to wonder if 2021 might finally be the year that we’ll see some activity out of the studio. We know something has got to come to fruition, it just appears to be a matter of what and when.

Of course, a pretty treacherous 2020 may have naturally brought a halt to plans for any new SHM music as far as a global pandemic was concerned. As we have learned in the past with the Swedish trio, they like to throw serious time, effort and money at their PR campaigns, and the disruption that the virus brought with it would have almost certainly interfered with any mega plans they may have had. Even if new music wasn’t that far through the production pipeline, we also doubt that they would have spent any time physically making music together out of respect for social distancing and lockdown guidelines.



During a torrid time for the music industry, fresh Swedish House Mafia rumours have still emerged and circulated over the past 12 months, as has become expected to surround one of the scene’s most unrelenting forces. With dedicated fans latching onto even the slightest of hints, last year was somewhat fruitful as we learned a little more about Steve, Sebastian and Axwell’s illusive projects.

The latest rumours arrived as recently as December, after it appeared that one of their IDs had supposedly been leaked online, dubbed ‘Don’t Call It a Comeback’. Having played the ID in question for the first time during their iconic Ultra Miami comeback performance, the track had surfaced online on a website called ‘The Source’, upon which it appeared you could purchase a ‘high-quality’ version of the track using Bitcoin. What’s more, the r/SwedishHouseMafia subreddit has also been talking about the same ID, with an Instagram user uploading the track to their story paired with a very convincing teaser video in their very abstract style.