What So Not delivers official remix of Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Rocha’s ‘JU$T’: Listen

By Alshaan Kassam 15

What So Not is a producer not only recognized for his forward-thinking sound design but his ability to work his magic both on massive collaborations and remixes. Many of us were pumped when What So Not dropped his iconic tune “Waiting” with no other than RL Grime and Skrillex and had the opportunity to be taken on a journey with What So Not as he explores the realms of electronic music. After teasing his fans with an official preview of his latest remix, we can happily say the day is finally here where What So Not has officially released his futuristic remix of Run The Jewels “JU$T” featuring Pharrell Williams and Zack de la Rocha. While the original track is an all-time favorite to many, What So Not proves that his music production skills are on fire in 2021.

A musical treat indeed for fans of What So Not as the irresistible remix is his first official release after almost a year, What So Not is making his musical return in the most epic way possible. As sonic waves of percussions and trap signatures fuel the single alongside Run The Jewels, Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha heavy-hitting bars, this remix is for all those in need of satisfying their future bass fix while staying true to hip-hop. Easily a highlight of the new year, What So Not only continues to surprise listeners throughout the remix as he showcases his experimental production style while simultaneously shifting levels.

Listen to the official remix below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Rukes.com