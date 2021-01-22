W&W release remix of O-Zone’s Dragostea Din Tei: Listen

By Maxim Fossey 32

2020 was a great year for Dutch duo W&W, but 2021 will be an even greater one. The dynamic electronic music producers just released a new remix of the classic Euro-dance song that sparked a generation. The Romanian group O-Zone released their original song back in 2003. It became an instant hit and peaked across Europe during the summer of 2004. It reached number 1 in year-end charts in countries like Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. The trio consisting of Dan Bălan, Radu Sîrbu and Arsenie Todiraș split up shortly after in 2005 for personal reasons. W&W played their remix previously in several sets, most notably at the UNTOLD festival in 2019, where the Romanian home crowd naturally sang along to the lyrics.

This isn’t the first time Willem and Ward dove their noses into early 2000s nostalgia either. In 2018, the duo collaborated with German band Groove Coverage to release a modern edit of the iconic 2002 song ‘God is a Girl’. Listening to the ‘Dragostea Din Tei’ remix, you can’t deny that there is some solid Happy Hardcore inspirations behind it. The speedy remix of Numa Numa certainly brings back good memories. W&W have been releasing happy hardcore bangers in the past as well, with songs like ‘Long Way Down’ with Darren Styles & Giin and ‘The Light’ featuring Virtual YouTuber Kizuna AI. You can watch W&W’s official music video of their new remix below and let us know your thoughts on the track via our social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram: