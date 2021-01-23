Zedd records 1 billion plays on Spotify with his hit ‘The Middle’

Anton Zaslavski, known under the stage name as Zedd, has struck the 1 billion plays mark for the first time on Spotify with ‘The Middle’.

“Today marks an unbelievable milestone for me,” he wrote on Twitter and Instagram celebrating the landmark.

“Huge shoutout to @sarah_aarons & my brothers from @themonsters_strangerz for writing this with us and having the trust and unbelievable patience considering it ended up taking longer than the birth of a child,” continued Zedd.

Patience is a virtue, and it looks like it has paid off for the German-Russian DJ.

The song was released on all streaming platforms on 23 January 2018. ‘The Middle’ has amassed a total count of 99 million views on Zedd’s official YouTube channel, while the official lyric video also reached around 111 million views. Known for his commercial breakthrough chart-topping tracks with songs like ‘Clarity’ featuring Foxes and ‘Stay the Night’ featuring Hayley Williams of Paramore, this was a no-brainer that he would finally hit the prestigious milestone on Spotify thanks to its popularity.

