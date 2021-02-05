5 Secret Ways to Promote your Music Online

By Yotam Dov 1

The music industry has been growing rapidly in the last few decades. This can make it hard for those who are just starting out and do not come from a strong musical background. Such artists tend to use social media to promote their music.

Using social media requires one to have some basic knowledge of social media marketing and how to engage more audience in a short span of time. For such purposes, we are providing you with 5 secret tips which can help you to promote your music online.

Now let’s dive in!

Create a Prominent Social Media Presence

The foremost way to promote your music online is by creating a social media presence for yourself and your music. Use platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to inform your audience of upcoming songs, new releases, and tours.

These platforms are great for boosting your popularity since they are some of the most used social networking sites. You can use this presence to direct fans and followers to your tracks on music streaming platforms.

Your primary focus should be on music streaming apps and websites such as Spotify, SoundCloud, and YouTube. Aim to attract as many followers here as you can.

Unique Music Videos

Music videos going viral is a way in which many up-and-coming artists have made their entry into the music industry. To be able to go viral, you will have to create something that blows away your audience.

You can hire a professional videographer and video editor to help you out with creating such a video. If you do not want to shoot a video, you can also choose to create an animated one.

This will be seen as a creative way to attract more listeners to your music. People love animated videos, no matter how old they get. It can give your music a side of innocence which makes it appealing to a huge audience.

Make Your Way to a Popular Playlist

On music streaming platforms such as Spotify, you can find many popular playlists. These playlists are created on the basis of the mood of the songs, the genre, or the setting where it can be played, such as party songs.

Getting your track placed in one such popular playlist can act as a huge boost to your popularity. If people like you, they will definitely share your songs with their friends and family on social media.

Thousands of people listen to these playlists regularly. Making your way into them directly provides you with exposure to that big an audience.

Engage With Your Audience

Take criticism positively. Ask your audience for feedback on your latest releases. Reply to their comments and create a personal connection. It is important that you maintain a good relationship with your followers on social media as this can be extremely useful for your image, and hence, your music.

Use platforms such as Instagram and Twitter to create this connection. You can also use the Insights tool on Instagram to get a better idea of your audience demographics. This can help you plan your promotions by creating them to entice your audience based on the statistics.

Have fun with your social media. Create a lively space for your fans so that they keep coming back for more. Give them a backstory of your songs or tell them about your journey as an artist.

Do Live Shows

In a post-COVID-19 world, one may think that live shows and gigs may never come back, at least for a long time. But this couldn’t be further from the truth. In such a technologically advanced age, it has become much easier to hold live shows.

This is because now, you do not need to travel to the venue of your show, set up, perform, and then travel back. Plus, you can also avoid a lot of the expenses that come with performing at live venues.

You can do this by holding live shows on your social media accounts right from the comfort of your home. Instead of spending on travel, you can even make money from this. You can sell online tickets to interested fans and provide them with a Zoom link to your concert.

This way, everyone who signs up can tune in and have a blast without having to go anywhere, and you can also make a profit. It is a great way to interact with your followers and drastically grows your popularity.

The followers who attend your shows can also promote your channel and social media accounts on their social media which leads to an increase in your audience.

And those are the 5 secret tips that can help you to promote your music online on your musical journey in the social media world. We hope to listen to your tracks soon!

Image Credit: Marcela Laskoski on Unsplash