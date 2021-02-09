Above & Beyond announce launch of special 4LP Box Set

By Jake Gable 1

Above & Beyond, the trance titans best known for their Anjunabeats & Anjunadeep imprints, have surprised fans with a limited edition drop of some very special new musical merchandise. The Above & Beyond 2000-2020 4LP Box Set celebrates a double-decade at the summit of electronic music for Tony, Jono and Paavo, who have since aired their weekly ‘Group Therapy’ radio show to fans, with more than 400 episodes now in the bag. Celebrating each landmark occasion of 50 episodes with a unique live broadcast from an iconic location, the trio have performed sets in Hong Kong, Amsterdam‘s Ziggo Dome, Prague, London‘s Alexandra Palace, Sydney, and a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York. Now, the Above & Beyond boys are treating fans to a unique slice of their musical heritage, with the special drop, which will see the first four A&B studio albums packaged together by design partners, Big Active.

Defining the past 20 years of love for the Anjunafamily, the bundle will also include a special booklet detailing all information about the album, written with the benefit of hindsight. There’s song lyrics, as well as a collection of photos hand-selected by a selection of incredible Above & Beyond photographers. Celebrating the very best of ‘Group Therapy’, ‘We Are All We Need’ and ‘Common Ground’, the music and photos tell the story of the prog-trance trio, from their humble beginnings together in London, to becoming the all-conquering giants we see before us today. Welcoming artists such as Ilan Bluestone, Grum, Spencer Brown, Oliver Smith, Amy Wiles, and many more to Anjuna over the years, A&B’s Anjunbeats imprint has even hosted whole day events (such as the London Steel Yard in 2018), and festival stage takeovers, such as Creamfields 2019. If you’re looking for a very special slice of music merch this year, make sure you choose this special package! After all… Life is made of small moments like this.