Alesso & Armin van Buuren tease their very first collaboration

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 28

We have some great news for those who thought February 14 didn’t have any surprises left. A special Valentine’s Day gift arrived from the least expected: Alesso and Armin van Buuren via Twitter.

It was that time of the year again when everyone’s social media pages revolved around love and the two superstar DJs accounts were no exception to that rule. Alesso and Armin posted the same tweet with nearly identical pictures with their own logos and matching captions. The dance music icons wished a Happy Valentine’s Day for their fans and sent a cryptic message implying the title of their first ever collaboration: ‘Leave a Little Love’.

2020 was quite a busy year for Swedish dance music icon Alesso, who filled his repertoire with another successful collaboration recruiting One Direction‘s Liam Payne for ‘Midnight‘, following their 2016 joint track ‘Next To Me‘. He also teamed up with Dubvision for a massive progressive track called ‘One Last Time‘, and released a sweet radio-friendly song having Charlotte Lawrence on the vocals. One of the biggest highlights of last year was his headline show during the Road to Ultra Taiwan in November, bringing back a full-scale festival to Taipei for a day, as the island nation was successful in curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

There were many historic moments for the King of Trance as well, whose radio show, A State Of Trance hit the 1000th episode on January 21, 2021 with a 5-hour long episode, reaching 50 million people worldwide. During the celebration, they launched the ASOT 1000 anthem ‘Turn The World Into A Dancefloor’ and revealed a now sold-out ASOT 1000 celebration weekend festival, which is going to take place between September 3 and 4 in Utrecht. On top of that, Armin recently signed a deal with radio company SiriusXM to kick off a brand new dance channel titled ‘A State Of Armin’, which will be broadcasted exclusively in the United States.

Even though both of them are two legends within the electronic music scene, they never spilled their magic in the studio together. Now with these tweets, they definitely started to build anticipation towards this joint track. Blending progressive house and trance elements or maybe going for a more mainstream, radio-ready sound? We’ll see, but one thing is for sure: we are all hyped about it already, so stay tuned for more information about ‘Leave a Little Love’!

Image Credit: Alesso (via Facebook), Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)