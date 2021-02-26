Amnesia Ibiza announces closing party date for 2021 season

By Lewis Partington

It’s finally happening, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: Ibiza event dates! The white isle plays host to partygoers from every corner of the globe each year, but with a 2020 shut down to the pandemic there is plenty of catching up to do. Anticipation for the 2021 season has been growing after recent positive news reports around the slowing of the virus, and Amnesia Ibiza have fuelled that positivity by announcing the date for their season closing party.

With uncertainty still looming large you wouldn’t expect to know exactly when normality will return. In fact, Amnesia have accounted for that by deciding to announce their season backwards. On the surface that may seem odd, but it is a genius move as it allows them to monitor the situation and, rather than announce dates early that will be cancelled, continue to work with the ever-changing restrictions. The end of the Amnesia season has been revealed, with the iconic Ibiza super club posting this across their social media platforms today:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amnesia Ibiza 🔺 (@amnesiaibiza)

The date is much later than usual for Amnesia, a few weeks beyond their 2019 closing date, but this indicates a likely shift in the season pattern to account for a later start. Whilst much is still to unfold between now and the summer, you can be certain that We Rave You will keep you up to date with the Ibiza news as it develops.

Image Credit: Amnesia Ibiza Facebook