Amsterdam Dance Event set for 2021 return thanks to Dutch Event Cancellation Fund

By Alexander Costello 15

Cancel your October plans (if you had any of course!) because Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), Amsterdam’s premium international club festival, could return later this year. The green light has been given to music festivals like ADE as part of a new measure called the ‘Event Cancellation Fund‘, and it’s all thanks to the Dutch Government. While the Covid pandemic remains prevalent, the ‘Event Cancellation Fund’ provides insurance and security for event organisers if delays are to occur in the second half of 2021. If an event is stopped from going ahead, organisers could utilise the fund which consists of at least €300 million. For dance music enthusiasts all around the globe, and everyone involved, this is a fresh breathe of air, especially for the music industry.

The fund spells great news for music festivals like techno extravaganza Awakenings and DGTL who have postponed their events to later dates in the calendar. Subsequently, they will now fall under the protection of the ‘Event Cancellation Fund’. Additionally, with the Dutch Government aiming to allow festivals to go ahead from July 1st, it is very likely that a plethora of the industries best music festivals could well return later this year. However, we’ve unfortunately witnessed the likes of Defqon.1 officially postpone their 2021 event to 2022.

Amsterdam Dance Event is dance music’s crown jewel. Across five insanely amazing days, the festival features more than 300 exclusive events and sees a staggering 2,000 DJ’s in 80 clubs and venues, which together combine to make Amsterdam one of the busiest and most inspiring clubbing cities in the world. Sticking with the numbers, ADE attracts around 350,000 festival visitors from around the globe and is truly the biggest international club festival each fall. Are you planning to visit Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) 2021? Let us know if we’ll be seeing you this year – fingers crossed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWAKENINGS (@awakenings)

Image Credit: Amsterdam Dance Event Official Facebook