‘Anjunadeep 12’ compilation creates a dreamy atmosphere with 50 new songs: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 19

Amidst the emotional rollercoaster we have all been on since last year, tastemaker UK label, Anjunadeep, came to liberate us with their most extensive annual compilation series, ‘Anjunadeep 12‘ mixed by label co-founder and A&R James Grant and label veteran DJ and producer Jody Wisternoff. The compilation is also available on a physical three-disc copy.

Ever since Anjunadeep released its first compilation 10 years ago, it has proven to be a hotbed for emerging talents, paving the way for some of the most iconic artists of the imprint, such as Lane 8, Dusky, Yotto, Cubicolor, Ben Böhmer and Eli & Fur. James Grant and Jody Wisternoff share their eighth mixed compilation together, showcasing the future sound of the label with 56 tracks, including 50 brand new songs. The well-executed mix features a wide array of masterpieces from the pillars of the imprint: hypnotic original cuts and poignant edits from Lane 8, Yotto, Ben Böhmer, Cristoph, Monkey Safari and Tinlicker, as well as emotive remixes from James and Jody themselves. Besides their brilliant gems, you can continue to ease your mind with brand new releases from Just Her, Joseph Ray & Lakou Mizik, Leaving Laurel, and Durante & HANA. It is common practice to provide a platform for promising upcoming producers and welcome them to the Anjuna family; this time with radiant releases from Promnite, Franky Wah, Richie Blacker, Duke Boara and more.

James Grant reflected on the release and said the following:

“This past year has presented many new challenges for our artists, whether coping without gigs, trying to stay inspired musically, or just keeping safe. It would be understandable if 2020 wasn’t a very productive year, but I’m pleased to say that the opposite is true, Anjunadeep 12 is our most expansive compilation to date – spanning three mixes for the very first time. It’s testament to our remarkable roster of artists that they’ve navigated a difficult year with such resolve and creativity, and also to our wonderful community of fans – you have continued to support one another through a shared passion for music. We hope Deep 12 can offer you a little escape, and can’t wait to enjoy some of this music together in person with you in the not too distant future.”

Close your eyes and let the ‘Anjunadeep 12’ compilation speak to your soul!

Image Credit: Anjunadeep (via Twitter)