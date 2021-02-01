Apple Music features Camelphat, MK and more on huge DanceXL playlist

By Alexander Costello 12

Keeping up the with fierce competition provided by their fellow streaming counterparts, Apple Music has refreshed their DanceXL playlist with a delicious selection of dance music tracks – 50 to be precise – and they’re ready to rock your February. An update to the popular playlist sees the likes of Diplo, Bicep, Porter Robinson, and Rudimental lead the way in a star-studded list of the finest tracks readily available to listen to right now. From dancefloor fillers to the groove shakers, we take a closer look at what’s on offer.

Taking a glance over the playlist, we’re recommending the shuffle button on this one. With such a mouth-watering choice, it’s hard to decide where to start and what to listen to first. Standout bangers include Shane Codd‘s joyful release ‘Get Out My Head‘, ‘The Business‘ from Dutch legend Tiësto, and the juggernaut track, ‘NOPUS‘, from the one and only Eric Prydz. For those seeking irresistible anthems, Camelphat‘s remix of London Grammar‘s ‘Lose Your Head‘ and Porter Robinson‘s ‘Look At The Sky‘ are perfect places to start. Further mentions include ‘Haiti‘ by Welshy and British duo Gorgon City‘s latest collaboration ‘You’ve Done Enough‘.

Talking about ‘You’ve Done Enough‘, a vocal house released geared towards quarantine, Gorgon City’s Matt Robson-Scott tells Apple Music:

“Sometimes, when you’re spending a lot of time alone, music can help you think deeper about aspects of your life. A lot of us are going through a period of serious self-reflection. It’s a deep and contemplative song, and it came out [as] more of a dance-floor banger.”

If you were wondering, total listening time for the entire playlist equates to two hours and 44 minutes. Got some spare time? Head over to Apple Music and check out the DanceXL playlist. We’ve added the playlist below, let us know which track is your favourite.

(Image Credit: Apple Music Official Website)