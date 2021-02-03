Armin van Buuren launches SiriusXM dance channel ‘A State Of Armin’

Still riding high from the excitement of the 1000th episode of ‘A State Of Trance’, there’s even more to be excited about with the announcement of a collaboration between Armin van Buuren and radio company SiriusXM. Teaming up, Armin is launching a brand new dance channel appropriately titled ‘A State Of Armin’.

The full-time streaming channel will be broadcast exclusively and only across America, and will not only feature the best and most iconic trance anthems as listeners would expect, but will also give a platform to up-and-coming trance stars as well as focus on progressive music, with classics from Armin van Buuren and collaborators over the past twenty years also being included.

In addition to this setting out to be a popular and fresh space to get your trance fix, it will also host future ‘A State Of Trance’ episodes, the recently launched ‘World Wide Club 20’ show and also ‘Armada Next’.

“Part of the reason why I’ve been around for so long is because nothing beats the feeling of sharing the music you love with as many people as possible. I’m grateful that SiriusXM is giving me the opportunity to reach even more people through this new full-time streaming channel. It’s proof of the amazing relationship we have and I can’t wait to show my US fans what A State Of Armin is all about!”

‘A State Of Armin’ will be the very best place to get your Armin van Buuren and trance fix if you live in the United States. You can listen to the channel here. Steve Aoki also launches his exclusive channel today, and to celebrate the pair are going live on Instagram later tonight at 8PM CET to talk about their channels and what they have in store for listeners in the future.

