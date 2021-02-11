25 Best Future Bass songs of all time

The evolution of genres is a very natural order of things. It’s been happening for years that main genres are being overshadowed by their younger, more modern counterparts. One of the simplest examples can be house which is a very general term having under it subgenres such as deep house, tech house, future house, electro house, or bass house. Referring to the latter, future bass, which originated from trap around 2014, deserves more attention. When trap music took the electronic scene by storm in 2012, whose precursors were, and in fact still are, Flosstradamus, RL Grime, or Hucci, it was clear that sooner or later it would expand its legacy to include smaller subgenres. Not a few years passed, and hybrid trap, hard trap, or the aforementioned future bass began to gain popularity. Before it adopted the name under which it is known to us today, it was referred to, among others, as a chill trap or heaven trap – a term coined by the SLANDER duo. In 2014, 2015, and 2016, Adre Benz as Trap Nation began to bring us more and more future bass sounds, which at one point totally dominated our trap lives, and after time overshadowed classic electronic trap altogether. In 2016, being a strong observer of the scene, it was impossible not to come across names such as ILLENIUM, T-Mass, Valesco, or ODESZA. There are many producers such as Wave Racer, Juuku etc. who are playing around with never heard before sounds and giving the genre a new direction. Believe me or not, choosing from hundreds of incredible, melodically fantastic, and angelic-sounding productions the best 25 future bass songs of all time is a much harder task than creating a list of 50 legendary trap tracks.

Flume, a name that can’t miss out on any best future bass songs list. A man whose style cannot be imitated. One of a kind master of creating innovative sounds and tracks, in which every element sounds simply perfect. The legendary remix of Disclosure’s You & Me and Lorde’s Tennis Court are on this list of 25 Best future bass songs of all time. Also! I would have been honored to include the re-work of Gold and Holdin On, but you can’t have everything, right?

Staying with the figures without whom it’s hard to imagine electronic music and who made future bass famous to the absolute maximum – San Holo, ILLENIUM. It’s almost impossible to spot a San Holo or Illenium track that didn’t go well with the listeners. A lot of future bass followers cite San Holo and his work to be their first impressions of the genre. ILLENIUM on the other became one of the leading names representing bass music, still being on top in a very short period of time. Each new album from him is a showcase of new skills and sounds bordering between future bass and melodic dubstep. Whether you take the time to listen to Ashes, Awake, or ASCEND, high emotions are guaranteed. However, his remix to Don’t Let Me Down hits the list of top 25 future bass songs of all time with over 490 million views on YouTube.

Do you remember the aforementioned heaven trap term? We couldn’t miss the founders of the Gud Vibrations label, SLANDER, and NGHTMRE. Tyler (NGHTMRE) has some divine future bass remixes to his credit, so we couldn’t leave out the best of them – The Griswolds – Live This Nightmare (NGHRME Remix). As for SLANDER, starting in 2014 their specialty is making us cry and wanting to break our necks, often with the same track. We know that these gentlemen will contribute to the further development of more melodic bass music through their label. Our list consists mostly of tracks that are about 4/5 years old, but in this case, we choose the relatively new and beautiful Love Is Gone ft. Dylan Matthew.

Zeds Dead, one of the most popular dubstep projects, have more than once proven to us that they feel comfortable in almost every genre. Here are some examples. House? You Know w/ Oliver Heldens, Hybrid Trap? Flies w/ LOUDPVCK. Future Bass? Blame w/ Diplo & Elliphant and, of course, this remix for Jack Ü’s Take Ü There (feat. Kiesza).

We tried to create this list from tracks by as many producers as possible. You can see that a lot of them are remixes, often of very well known songs, but isn’t this probably one of the main charms of future bass – transporting our non-electronic favorite songs into heaven? In this way, to our list of the best 25 future bass songs of all time, we added tracks from Nitti Gritti, Crankdat, RL Grime, ARMNHMR, Lucian, and Unlike Pluto.

Below you can find the whole list with all 25 future bass songs of all time. We have curated a Spotify playlist for all the songs available on Spotify and for the ones which aren’t you can find an alternate streaming link right next to their name.

The best 25 future bass songs of all time:

1. Panama – Always (Wave Racer Remix)

2. Hermitude – The Buzz (feat. Mataya & Young Tapz)

3. Disclosure – You & Me (Flume Remix)

4. San Holo – We Rise

5. Louis The Child – It’s Strange (Ft. K.Flay)

6. The Chainsmokers – Don’t Let Me Down (Illenium Remix)

7. What So Not – High You Are (Branchez Remix)

8. The Weeknd – The Hills (RL Grime Remix)

9. The Griswolds – Live This Nightmare (NGHTMRE Remix)

10. Galantis – runaway (u & i) [yacht club. remix]

11. Rustie, A. G. Cook – Beautiful (ARMNHMR Remix) – Listen Here

12. Valesco – Cloud 9

13. Slander – Love is Gone feat. Dylan Matthew

14. San Holo – Still Looking

15. Cabu & Akacia – Gold

16. Jack Ü – Take Ü There (feat. Kiesza) (Zeds Dead Remix)

17. Flux Pavilion – I Can’t Stop (Ekali Tribute)

18. Lights (Nitti Gritti Remix) – Listen Here

19. Lorde – Tennis Court (Flume Remix) – Listen Here

20. Hayden James – Something About You (ODESZA Remix)

21. Fetty Wap – Trap Queen (Crankdat Remix) – Listen Here

22. Point Point – Life In Grey

23. Diplo – Revolution (Unlike Pluto Remix) [feat. Faustix & Imanos and Kai]

24. Black Coast – TRNDSTTR (Lucian Remix) [feat. M. Maggie]

25. TheFatRat – Xenogenesis

