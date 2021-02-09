Four Swedish House Music Acts You Must Know

By Yotam Dov 14

After house music originated in the 1980s in venues like Chicago’s Warehouse and New York’s Paradise Garage, it soon spread throughout the world. Today, popular genres like progressive house and electro house are played in the clubs of the US, Europe, and beyond. One country that has undoubtedly led the way in modern house music is Sweden. The Scandinavian country has produced some of the world’s leading house acts, and there are plenty of artists to watch out for, such as Galantis, Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Steve Angello, John Dahlback, Dada Life, Adrian Lux, Ida Engberg, Rebecca & fiona, Salvatore Ganacci, Icona Pop and many more, Here’s a look at four of Sweden’s most famous house acts that always know how to get the party started at any club.

Alesso

Alesso has only released one full-length album, 2015's Forever, but he first gained recognition in 2010 with his Alesso EP. Shortly after that release, Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso contacted Alesso and began working with him, introducing Alesso to DJing and helping him with the production of his tracks. Despite having only learned how to DJ in 2011, Alesso featured on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs of that year.

Avicii

The Swedish DJ and musician Avicii began posting remixes on online music forums when he was only 16 years of age, which led to his first record deal. In 2011, Avicii rose to fame with his progressive house track Levels. While his early work was progressive and deep house, typically based on a four-chord structure and a simple synth melody, Avicii went on to experiment with blending other genres such as folktronica, funk, and blues. Tragically, Avicii committed suicide in 2018, but his music lives on.

Robyn

When Swedish singer, musician, and DJ Robyn arrived on the music scene, she shot to fame with her debut 1995 album Robyn Is Here, which spawned two top 10 singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. She became a staple part of the Swedish and global club scene and went on to create several albums that flirted with genres like dance-pop and synth-pop. Robyn’s latest 2018 album, Honey, received widespread critical acclaim and was seen as a significant departure from her previous catchy electropop Body Talk series of albums from 2010. Tracks from the Honey album like Between the Lines and Send to Robyn Immediately are joyous and bouncy delights that reference the classic 4/4 beat of early house music that inspired her so much.

Eric Prydz

If there’s one person that really knows how to get the club party started, it’s Eric Prydz. The Swedish DJ, musician, and record producer shot to fame in 2004 with his hit single Call on Me, which was followed by other massive successes like 2007’s Proper Education and 2008’s Pjanoo. Prydz released his highly-acclaimed debut studio album, Opus, in 2016. The following year, he won the Electronic Music Awards’ DJ of the Year title. Together with Sebastian Ingrosso, Axwell, and Steve Angello, Eric Prydz formed the supergroup of DJs known as the Swedish House Mafia, but when the group officially formed in late 2008, Prydz decided to not be a part of the act. Despite the incredible popularity of the group, who soon became seen as the faces of mainstream progressive house, Eric Prydz has nothing to regret. He is still at the top of his game as a solo house and techno artist.

Image Credit: Robyn (via Facebook)