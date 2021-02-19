CamelPhat announce launch of new record label

By Maxim Fossey

Pioneering UK duo CamelPhat have announced that a new record label is on the way. The British pair announced on their Instagram page that their new imprint is set to be launched this Summer, 2021, though a name for the label is yet to be announced. Formed in Liverpool around 2004, Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala are currently based in London. In 2019, Whelan and Di Scala signed with the record label RCA Records, and have released multiple tech-house hits, such as a remix of Calvin Harris’ ‘I’m Not Alone’ during the same year. The two have also collaborated with the likes of tech pioneer Green Velvet for their song ‘Critical’. On their Instagram post, where CAMELPHAT announced their new upcoming record label, the two are welcoming demos, and have asked artists to send their demo links via SoundCloud.

Cementing a spot as one of the industry’s leading talents, Mike and Dave (aka Camelphat) have grown meteorically in recent years, following on from their Axtone anthem ‘Paradigm’ and Spinnin’ sensation ‘Constellations’, to the success of ‘Cola’ and beyond. The sweet-and-sticky fizzy banger popped and sparkled into life in 2017 when released on the mighty Defected Records, and ever since, Camelphat have been an A-List name in the world of electronic music. Blessing us with anthems such as ‘Panic Room’,‘Be Someone’ and Cristoph collaboration ‘Breathe’, the paid have headlined the Steel Yard arena on the closing night at Creamfields 2019, and even treated us to their album ‘Dark Matter’ at the tail end of last year. With the duo seemingly as active as ever in the studio, we’re now hugely excited to see what 2021 brings on the musical front for the acclaimed British pairing, who have previously held a hugely popular Ibiza residency alongside bright-shirt wearing-Aussie tech-house juggernaut, Fisher, and Mancunian duo Solardo.

Image Credits: CamelPhat (via Facebook)