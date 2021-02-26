Carl Cox tackles BreakCode in unstoppable new techno remix

By Ryan Ford 1

Today, Carl Cox dropped a brand new remix, sharing his own incredible techno take on BreakCode’s tune ‘What Lies Beneath’ with fans worldwide.

In awe of the London-based live electronic group, Coxy simply had to lay down his own twist on some of their music, which he has held in such high regard as of late. The remix sees the legendary DJ and producer add extra weight and atmosphere to the mammoth production, lining the original with untamed bass, acid and percussion.

The 58-year-old had this to add about his remix:

“BreakCode is making some seriously mental music, creating it more like a band would instead of a DJ. I supported it all last year since its inception and it was amazing to put my own take on such a great idea for a different track that seriously stands out amongst the rest.”

The ‘What Lies Beneath’ rework arrives as Cox’s first release of the year, and marks his first remix since taking on Kenneth Bager’s Farmacia (Homage To Frankfurt) midway through 2020.

Be sure to check out some fresh techno, with the unrelenting Carl Cox take on BreakCode’s tune ‘What Lies Beneath’ available to check out below!

Image Credit: Carl Cox Facebook