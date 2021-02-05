Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano announce their engagement

By Samantha Reis 20

After having shared decks many times, Charlotte de Witte and Enrico Sangiuliano decided to do a very special b2b in real life and announced their engagement. The announcement was made by both on social media, leaving the fan community in ecstasy. The relationship and complicity of the two artists of Drumcode have always been a topic of much doubt, as they have always kept a low profile with regard to their involvement. Charlotte and Enrico are two very strong players in the industry, having solid and growing careers. Last year, Charlotte de Witte was crowned No.1 in the Alternative Top 100 DJs poll in 2020 and Enrico Sangiuliano reached No.54.

I found my place 💍 pic.twitter.com/BJv2PPNTVq — Charlotte de Witte (@CharlottedWitte) February 5, 2021

During the lockdown, Charlotte and Enrico broadcasted some b2b sets from home. These were high-quality performances that so well reflect the great energy and complicity they have in music. The newlyweds are a must at the biggest electronic music festivals and fans are eager to dance to this techno power couple.

Individually or together, they have a portfolio full of hits and sophisticated music. We don’t know if any joint work is on the horizon, but a collaboration would be greatly appreciated. It is truly refreshing to see such good news in these difficult times and Charlotte and Enrico are responsible for having spread love through all their fans’ feeds today with the engagement announcement. They have shared love between them and with all the ravers through music. We wish all the best to the lovebirds.

Relive one of the couple’s b2b sets below:

Image Credit: Charlotte de Witte (via Facebook)