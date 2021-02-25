Creamfields 2021 sells out in record time

By Mike Davies

As the UK looks to return to full normality by summer, there’s one thing on the mind of every dance music fan – festivals. Fresh of the back of the government announcement on Monday, tickets for events have been flying out, and as a result, the UK’s biggest dance music festival Creamfields has now sold out completely in record-time.

In any normal year, Creamfields is already up there among the major players in the electronic festival market, its long history and solid line-ups giving the festival a strong reputation that attracts an increasingly international audience. This year, while other major festivals worldwide still hang in the balance, the reassurance that Creamfields will go ahead led to the unprecedented surge in sales as people look to return to normality. Still being some months off, the full line-up is not yet released, however the organisers have teased us with a hefty list of acts, and as in any other year, it reads like a who’s who of electronic music. Above & Beyond, Adam Beyer, Alesso, Andy C, Armin Van Burren, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Charlotte De Witte, Cristoph, and we’re only up to the letter C…

There’s some special inclusions in there too – deadmau5 returns once again off the back of his cube v3 show in 2019, and it remains to be seen what wild and fancy technology he’ll be bringing with him this time. Speaking of wild and fancy technology, having previously wowed crows in the mighty Steel Yard with his HOLO and VOID shows, this year Eric Prydz returns with the Creamfields debut of his HOLOSPHERE concept. Pendulum are back with their Trinity concept, having originally planned to make their return to the stage in 2020 after some years off, and Bicep are bringing their stunning Live show to the fields, having set the world alight with their stunning Isles album in the past few months. Elsewhere there’s something for everyone – techno, house, tech house, trance, EDM, drum and bass, hard-style, you want it, it’s there somewhere, and there’s still many many more acts still to be announced.

There’s also little news yet on production – Creamfields is less about fairytale artwork and more about hitting you right in the soul with massive stages, powerful sound-systems, lots of LED screens, and plenty of lights. The two main stages along with the enormous Steel Yard are surely set to return, and we’d bet the organisers have a good few tricks up their sleeve yet. All else aside, it seems almost unbelievable to have such a change in tone after a year where everything seemed to be doom and gloom, but it really does now look like summer 2021 is going to be something special, and Creamfields will be a central part of it. See you down the front!