Cristoph and Franky Wah deliver euphoric progressive house anthem ‘The World You See’

By Ryan Ford 8

Alongside fellow progressive house innovator Franky Wah, Cristoph has dropped an almighty melodic production in the form of ‘The World You See’ on the illustrious Pryda Presents imprint.

Two rising talents at the top of their game, the all-British collaboration arrives as a moody, simmering mix of swirling synth-work, serene vocals and crisp percussion. The track strikes powerful notes as Cristoph enlists the enriching tones of fellow Geordie and home-grown vocal talent Artche, making for one of the must-hear dance tracks of 2021 so far.

Such a sophisticated record is beyond worthy of a place on Eric Prydz’s highly respected label, with the Grammy nominated artist championing the Newcastle-based producer ever since his recording debut back in 2017. The addition of Franky Wah to the production further secures the long life of this incredible track as the 29-year-old offered his production prowess on the project after a storming 2020 which saw him drop a BBC Essential mix and also collaborate with the legendary, Sasha.



Cristoph has since kicked off 2021 with a bang, airing ‘The World You See’ during his own BBC Essential Mix along with forthcoming collaborations with Yotto and Artche, again.

Make sure you check out one of the finest progressive house tracks you’re likely to hear all year in the new Cristoph and Franky Wah track entitled ‘The World You See’ below!

Image Credit: Cristoph Facebook