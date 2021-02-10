By this point, the name D.O.D will be familiar with the majority of dance music fans all over the world. Making his name with releases on iconic labels such as Steve Angello‘s SIZE Records, Sander van Doorn‘s DOORN Records, and Laidback Luke‘s MixMash Records, the British star has since made big waves with Axtone; The imprint of Swedish House Mafia royalty, Axwell. Bringing his iconic ‘Future Jack‘ sound to the forefront of the industry with the release of ‘Sixes’ in 2017, the D.O.D x Axtone partnership birthed a huge range of massive bangers, including ‘Unforgettable’, ‘Incline’, ‘Higher’, ‘Glow’ and ‘According To Me’, before Dan’s musical progression took him to the direction of labels such as Armin van Buuren‘s Armada imprint in recent times. Blessing Amsterdam & Liverpool with his ‘D.O.D & Friends’ shows pre-pandemic, where D.O.D incorporated elements of latin-house, tribal, tech-house, and breakbeats into his live sets, the eclectic performer is now back on Axtone with his sizzling new single ‘Sleepless’, which is already en route to becoming one of 2021’s biggest anthems.

Premiered by Danny Howard on his legendary Friday night BBC Radio 1 show, the popular DJ & broadcaster’s support of the latest D.O.D ripper follows Spotify playlist inclusions for the track on ‘Friday Cratediggers’, ‘Deep House 2021’, and ‘Ibiza Lounge Music 2021’. With further support on Apple Music playlists ‘Breaking Dance’ and ‘New In Dance’, and Amazon Music‘s ‘Fresh Dance’ and ‘The Sound of modern house’, ‘Sleepless’ is shaping up to prove the much needed relief during yet another UK lockdown, with D.O.D displaying his powerful production prowess once more across the release. Fusing a toe-tapping melody with a rhythmic hook and high-energy chord patterns, you can check out the mighty ‘Sleepless’ below, and let us know your thoughts on the track across our various social media channels such as Instagram and Twitter,