Daft Punk announce break up after 28 years

By Jake Gable 170

Daft Punk Break Up. They’re the electro-house pioneers who were loved by so many, but it seems like Daft Punk, are no more. Announcing the breakup news to fans today via an upload on their official YouTube channel, the French pair, often credited for the rise of dance music in a more commercial manner during the 90s, premiered a video titled ‘Epilogue‘ which was – in true Daft Punk style – shot in an incredibly aesthetically-pleasing manner, but also displayed a dramatic explosion followed by ‘1993-2021‘ in the style we’d normally expect to see on a tombstone. Responsible for many of the biggest electronic anthems ever made, Daft Punk delivered ‘the French touch’ to a jam-packed back-catalogue, which included tracks such as ‘Around The World’, ‘One More Time’, and ‘Da Funk’, with the latter cited as the track which first inspired Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso to start producing together in their very early Swedish House Mafia days.

Rumours have surrounded the future of the robotic pairing for some time now, with the multiple-GRAMMY winners making a triumphant return in 2013 via the release of Pharrell Wiliiams collaboration ‘Get Lucky’, and hit album ‘Random Access Memories’. After touring to viral acclaim in 1997, the pair returned in 2007 with their ‘Alive’ tour, which thanks to innovative technology and mind-bending visuals, is often considered as one of the most iconic live performance of all time, in discussion of dance-music circles. Despite this, the pair were expecting to continue the theme in 2017, but a tour never materialised, and with many expecting new music, the latest blow came at the Superbowl Half-Time show, when the duo were expected to make a came appearance alongside The Weeknd to perform their collaboration ‘Starboy’, which has earned over one billion streams on Spotify.

Reason for break up?

Asked if Daft Punk were no more, their longtime publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the news, but gave no reason for their break up.

You can check out the Daft Punk epilogue video below, and let us know your favorite memories of the pair across our social media channels.

Image Credit: Daft Punk (Wikipedia, A photo from 2013 by Daft Punk)