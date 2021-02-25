Danny Tenaglia birthday stream will feature Carl Cox, David Guetta and more for UNICEF

By Ellie Mullins 13

House music legend Danny Tenaglia turns 60 on March 7, and to celebrate in spectacular style, he’s inviting the world to party with him via a two-day livestream going from 6 to 7 March. Streaming on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube completely free to watch, all proceeds that are donated during the stream hours will be donated to UNICEF.

Multi award winner and Grammy nominee Danny Tenaglia has brought an incredible amount of music and talent to the house music scene ever since he started DJing in Miami in the 80’s, and the New York native has won a Dancestar Lifetime Achievement award for his service to music. Everyone knows the name, and he’s gathered an impressive line-up of artists who all want to celebrate his birthday with him. Some famous names include Carl Cox, David Guetta, Seth Troxler and many more, and you can view the full line-up below.

About the event, Tenaglia says:

“My dear friends near and far, I am beyond excited to announce my “30+30=dTeN – TWO Day Birthday Celebration” LIVE STREAM on Sat. March 6th (and my actual bday) Sun. March 7th with an amazing Line-Up of Global DJ’s that still has me Over The Moon with great Joy! All of the DJ’s participating have influenced me in so many ways and I am honored to consider each and every one of them dear friends. Naturally, there are 100s of others I can think of, but my great friend and manager Gui Ramos, Gray Area & Beatport team, put this together and we had to keep it at 30 sets. I do plan to start hosting a show from my new BASSMENT, and plan to have many, many guest DJ’s, artists, friends, play music, have chats and interact with the people. Stay Tuned for that. Lastly, I am so sorry that we still can’t physically BE together, but we can still [email protected]!”

If you sign up to the event here, you can be in the chance to win 1 of 25 personalised signed ‘Back To Mine’ album copies, limited edition T-shirts and the grand prize: guest list to 5 future Danny Tenaglia events.

Image credits: press