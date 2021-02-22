David Guetta drops slap house remix for Jason Derulo & Adam Levine collab ‘Lifestyle’: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 17

When it comes to working together with other global superstars, David Guetta knows how to pick the best people from the talent pool, this time delivering a radio-friendly remix for the new blockbuster release from Jason Derulo and Adam Levine titled ‘Lifestyle‘.

The multi-platinum artists kicked off this year with this unexpected collaboration in January, joining forces for the first time ever for this super-catchy, radio-ready track where both Derulo and Levine’s signature vocals shine. Frontman for the three-time Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5, Adam Levine and the American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo are recent pop music’s most enduring artists and two of the 21st century’s biggest acts. They quickly stunned the internet with ‘Lifestyle’, which is not trying to convey a deep message, it is just a fun tune to dance to and sing along anywhere you hear it. Derulo introduced the song on his Twitter, adding “Welcome to the new era“, hinting at a potential new direction for TikTok’s biggest celebrity. Renowned French DJ and producer David Guetta turned up the volume with his special slap house remix, injecting a fresh feel into the song while keeping it both radio and dancefloor-ready. This music style combines jamming house music with energetic bass rhythms and is currently on a rise, due to the TikTok popularity of releases by Imanbek, R3hab, Tiësto and Guetta himself, who reworked his classic with Kid Cudi ‘Memories‘ earlier this year.

This is not the first time that Guetta and Derulo have teamed up. They released ‘Goodbye‘ in 2018, featuring Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj and French artist Willy William, which was included on David’s seventh studio album from the same year. ‘Lifestyle’ is the follow-up to Derulo and Jawsh 685‘s 2020 single ‘Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat)‘, which peaked at number one in 17 countries and went viral on TikTok, making the melody one of the most easily recognisable in recent pop music history.

Move your feet to this special slap house remix by David Guetta, and sing along with Jason Derulo and Adam Levine.

Image Credit: Adam Levine (Harry Eelman), David Guetta (via Facebook), Jason Derulo (via Facebook)