David Guetta hosts ‘United at Home’ stream from Dubai

By Melanie Zammit 33

Following the very successful ‘United at Home’ live stream that took place from Paris on New Year’s Eve, the legendary DJ and electronic music producer David Guetta has returned with the latest edition of his live stream tour. This includes his 4th stop on his ‘United at Home’ series, and one that took place at the top of the breathtaking Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, a luxury hotel that is located in Dubai.

Guetta’s live stream series was launched from Miami in March of 2020, at the very beginning of the pandemic that has since characterized the entirety of that year and the one to follow. Ever since the initial fledgling concept of this live stream series was implemented, it has since grown quite considerably and has now become a widely recognized event. David Guetta has managed to perform in some of the most iconic places in the world, including the Louvre Museum front square in Paris and the Rock Observation Deck in New York City.

Guetta’s ‘United at Home’ live streams have featured some very awe-inducing visual effects in combination with some spectacular music, and the one that took place from Dubai is certainly no exception. This live stream took place on February 6th 2021 and was also a major fundraising event where the virtual concert set out to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

You can watch the full streamed event of the 4th edition of Guetta’s ‘United at Home’ series on our Facebook page here.

Image Credits: Burj Al Arab Dubai (via Alphacoders), David Guetta (Press)