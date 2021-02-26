Joel Corry teams up with David Guetta & RAYE for new single ‘Bed’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 11

What happens when two superstars collide? Well we’re just about to find the answer, as David Guetta teams up with Joel Corry, electronic music’s biggest breakthrough star of 2020 on new single ‘Bed’. Achieving double platinum status on his MNEK collaboration ‘Head & Heart’ – which looks set to join the billion streams club – Joel Corry has also hit Platinum and Gold certifications across the globe, with ‘Head & Heart’ reaching the US Top 40 radio, #5 in the European Airplay chart, #10 in the Global Spotify chart and #3 in the Global Shazam chart. Starting his DJ career as a teenager, Joel’s first singles ‘Sorry’ and ‘Lonely’ dominated airplay across his native United Kingdom, with MTV naming him as their ‘one to watch 2020‘. Since then, he’s toured extensively across 2019 and early 2020 (pre-pandemic), including appearances on UK’s Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Day & New Year specials alongside the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy, as well as remixing the likes of Jax Jones, Sam Smith, and Clean Bandit.

Now, Joel Corry, who hosts a weekly radio show on KISS FM, has teamed up with one of the few artists to have enjoyed an even bigger year in 2020 than himself… David Guetta. The French EDM legend, who has also dived into his darker Jack Back alias, spent much of the year working on his ‘Future Rave’ movement with MORTEN, and raising money via his ‘United At Home’ livestreams, as he took the number #1 spot in the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs vote. The new Corry x Guetta single is certainly not the first time the latter has worked with esteemed vocalist RAYE, who also voiced ‘Make It To Heaven’, and ‘Stay‘ for the ‘F**k Me I’m Famous’ maestro. It may only be February, but we’re calling it now… Following on from Camelphat‘s ‘Cola’ (2017), Fisher‘s ‘Losing It’ (2018), MEDUZA‘s ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ (2019) and 2020’s ‘Head & Heart’, ‘Bed’ will be THE track of Summer 2021! Get ready for this one to crossover into daytime radio play, and hit club/festival floors all over the world this year. you can grab your first listen of the Guetta x Corry x RAYE masterpiece below!

Image Credit: Warner Music Official Press Kit