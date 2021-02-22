DJ Snake and Malaa go B2B for latest Secret Room set

By Lewis Partington 18

The pandemic has seen many highly anticipated sets cancelled or postponed, but that doesn’t mean they can’t happen in another form. Ultra Music Festival had prepared the world for a French masterclass from DJ Snake and Malaa when the B2B was announced for the 2020 edition. However, despite a streak of cancellations, the pair have still delivered for their vast fanbase, now coming together for their second exclusive B2B set in the ‘Secret Room‘.

Though the pair share their nationality, they could in fact be seen as an unlikely partnership. The anonymous mystery of Malaa coupled with DJ Snake’s worldwide stardom may be the prime example of opposites attracting, as the Frenchmen team up delightfully when they’re in the booth. Their collective love for all things house – whether it be bass house, G-house, French touch, or disco – allow them to journey through many sounds almost effortlessly, and providing a captivating show for global listeners on every occasion. The latest ‘Secret Room’, the second instalment of this feature, brings a blend of new sounds from names like Honey & Badger, Matroda, and Acraze. There is also an influx of IDs, plus some Malaa productions mixed in for good measure, which come together to bring you almost 42 minutes of action packed, banger-filled goodness.

Listen to DJ Snake B2B Malaa for Secret Room #2 below, and let us know which track you loved the most!

Image Credits: DJ Snake (via Facebook) & Malaa (via Facebook)