DJ Snake is new PUMA brand ambassador for Mirage Tech shoe

By Samantha Reis 18

The renowned French DJ and music producer presents himself with a new partnership, but this time it’s not for a single: DJ Snake is the latest PUMA ambassador. The energetic artist is famous for his talent, energy and his attitude in the industry. Throughout his already solid career, he has pulled out all the stops, challenging stereotypes, testing boundaries, using his experience to design a future, always with an eye on innovation. DJ Snake has never hidden his taste for fashion, always performing at the height of style. PUMA shares these values with the artist, and it is for all this that the brand has nominated him as global ambassador for their newest trainer franchise: Mirage.

This model of footwear was originally released over half a century ago. The Mirage OG started out as a lightweight track and field shoe and was later converted into a jogging shoe. When PUMA decided to rescue this treasure from their archives, they knew they had to do it big. To breathe new life into the Mirage, and make them urban, modern and desirable, the brand looked to the world of DJs and the audio-visual exuberance of dance music for inspiration. On the choice of DJ Snake to represent the revamped model, Heiko Desens, PUMA’s Global Director of Design and Innovation said:

‘DJ Snake is a great addition to our PUMA family, we are delighted to welcome him (…) When we decided to bring Mirage back from the archive, it was important we gave it a fresh perspective for today. Connecting it to the world of DJ culture felt natural, as like the Mirage, DJ culture gained significant popularity in the 1970s. Sneakers and music have always been vehicles for youth culture, so who better to be the face of Mirage than DJ Snake?’

PUMA’s Mirage Tech is the latest addition to the brand’s Futro styles collection, a mix of retro and futuristic inspiration. The new-issue Mirage transmits the best of EDM shows: vibrant colours, showy lines, modern materials, cutting-edge technology. These trainers perfectly incorporate the aesthetics of electronic music offering comfort and style in a piece that promises to be a must-have for the next festival season. Icon of dance music, DJ Snake is also a fanatic of trainers, having managed to unite his passions in this partnership:

‘I am a fan of fashion and sneaker culture, being able to join the PUMA family is an exceptional achievement, and I know my closet will have some great new additions (..) As a sneakerhead I’ve always followed what PUMA releases, featuring some of them in my videos and performances. With this new partnership, I will be supporting the Mirage franchise, bringing a new perspective to one of my favorites silhouettes.’

Getting as stylish as DJ Snake with these new trainers is now possible. The Mirage Tech are available in PUMA stores, PUMA.com and selected retailers worldwide.

Image Credit: PUMA (Press)