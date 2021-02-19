Dutch ‘Back To Live’ test festivals receive over 60,000 ticket applicants

By Lewis Partington 20

It’s been a long old journey since 2019 when the first case of COVID-19 was found, but the light at the end of the tunnel is growing ever closer. For those residing in the delightful nation of The Netherlands the road back to normality is becoming clearer, with the events industry beginning to see the benefits. The Dutch people have the opportunity to attend a weekend of music festivals in March, with 1,500 tickets becoming available. However, this Back To Live initiative has seen over 60,000 applicants already, proving that the world’s music fans are more than ready for the return.

Electronic music events have been pretty much completely on hold worldwide for 12 months. With the exception of some nations like Taiwan and New Zealand, the world is yet to host the headliners that the global dance family so widely loves. Now though, with vaccines providing a brighter future for all, many countries are working towards the return of events and Back To Live might just kick start that for those in the Netherlands. On 13th and 14th March, two events – one dance and one rock/pop – will take place at the Lowlands site in Biddinghuizen, a small village less than an hour from Amsterdam. With a range of events planned under the initiative, including shows at the iconic Ziggo Dome on 6th/7th March, the route to normality continues to develop.

Contributing to a Dutch government-backed study, the success of these events could be the crucial step towards safe and secure partying in the coming months. As the situation changes and moves forward worldwide, We Rave You will continue to keep you right up to date.

Image Credit: I Amsterdam