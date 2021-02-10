Felix Cartal & Kiiara – Happy Hour: Listen

By Alexander Costello 17

Looking to secure another Platinum release under his belt, music producer Felix Cartal is back with a tantalising collaboration that’s sure to climb its way up the charts. Consistently demonstrating his impeccable production ability, the artist has a knack for curating music that resonates with his dedicated fan base, amassing listeners from all around the world. To date, Felix commands over 270 million Spotify plays and counting. For his latest release, the Vancouver-based DJ teams up with songstress Kiiara to deliver their radiant banger ‘Happy Now‘. Out now via Physical Presents, join us in taking a closer look at this sparkling pop creation.

Described by Kiiara as “a melodramatic emo anthem“, ‘Happy Hour‘ is the next big anthem! The track expertly portrays the creativity of two unique artists to deliver an uplifting tune that charms listeners with groovy melodies and catchy lyrics. While hints of pop-fused qualities can be detected, ‘Happy Hour’ is an anthem prepped for mainstage success. When you listen to this track, happy hour is every hour. Talking about the new song, Felix said:

“The idea and lyrics for this song were created during a writing session in Norway. I think my time in Scandinavia was really beneficial to my songwriting process because they have this effortless approach to pop writing. We had a breakthrough when we started thinking of juxtaposing ‘Happy Hour’ with darker lyrics. It kind of all fell together once we figured out how to attack it, and I dub it my ‘uplifting loser anthem.’ It felt sort of pop, but sort of unconventional, and to have Kiiara feature on it was unreal because I felt that her pop music has that same unpredictable quality.”

Once an artist to watch out for, Felix Cartal is carving out quite the reputation as one of dance music’s finest artists. With the release of this new collaboration, expect Felix to earn further support from industry titans. Do you think ‘Happy Hour’ will achieve Platinum status? Let us know. Check out the new collaboration below.

Image credits: Happy Hour Official Press Kit