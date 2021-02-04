Franky Wah drops new single on Anjunadeep ahead of EP release : Listen

By Jake Gable

Franky Wah x Anjunadeep sounds like a match made in heaven, and today we can finally reveal that the physical concept of such a collaboration is indeed as magical as it first appears when said out loud! Following on from his success in 2020 with an Essential Mix, a nomination for ‘Hottest Track of the Year‘, and an appearance in GQ Magazine, Franky Wah has built a rapid reputation as one of electronic music’s leading talents. The UK star, who also played on the Arc Stage (main-stage) at Creamfields in 2019, has now dropped his new single ‘Should Have Seen It Coming’ on the mighty Anjunadeep, ahead of a full EP release next week! Known for bringing a premiere quality of music on a supremely consistent basis, Anjunadeep is the sibling label of Anjunabeats, the imprint owned by iconic prog-trance trio Above & Beyond. With the imprint catering for the deeper side of Paavo, Tony and Jono’s percussive passion, artists to feature regularly on the label include Lane 8, Tinlicker, Yotto, James Grant, Jody Wisternoff, and many more.

Now, bringing his deep, ambient, and melodic tones to the label, Franky Wah flexes the muscles of his powerful production prowess across the single, showcasing his signature style with a delicious hook and superbly crafted melody. ‘Should Have Seen It Coming’ precedes the 4-track release the Brit will drop on the London-bred label next week, and follows Anjuna’s 20 year celebrations, with Anjuna HQ first starting in the year 2000. Since then, Anjunadeep has played host to a wealth of huge live events, including Open Air London, and a takeover of iconic steel-clad venue, Printworks. Don’t just take our word for it though, you can listen to the new Franky Wah track below via the official Spotify link and be sure to head over to our socials to let us know your opinions on this heavenly partnership!