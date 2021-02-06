Galantis give a funky vibe to Benny Benassi classic ‘Cinema’ (feat Gary Go): Listen

By Samantha Reis

If you’re looking for new music for your playlist that can put a smile on your face in just a few seconds, look no further. The perfect remake of the classic ‘Cinema‘ of Benny Benassi featuring Gary Go has just arrived from the hands of the energetic duo Galantis. ‘Cinema’ is originally a pearl of the Italian DJ and music producer Benny Benassi and British singer-songwriter Gary Go. This track was released on March 8, 2011, via Ultra Records and was part of ‘Electroman‘, Benassi’s fourth studio album. The contagious energy of the song has made it a rich and widely disputed raw material.

After entering the soundtrack of the video game Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit, ‘Cinema’ was remixed by several other artists such as Skrillex, Laidback Luke, Alex Gaudino & Jason Rooney, and Congo Rock. The most popular remix was undoubtedly the one by Skrillex. Making it even more futuristic and electric, the American artist took ‘Cinema’ to the tops and reached platinum with over 1,000,000 downloads. Skrillex received the Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording with this track at the 2012 ceremony. But this was not the final chapter of ‘Cinema’, which now has a brand-new premiere with Galantis.

The Swedish powerhouse duo has a vast experience in giving their personal stamp to great works and in spreading their infectious electronic sound in everything they touch. In this remix, they were able to take a ten-year success and brighten it with funkier flavours. Released on February 5, also via Ultra Records, this version is a modern love letter. Passionate, romantic, ecstatic and absolutely danceable, it is a hit that already sounds like summer. This remix is ideal to bring in the car, to listen at home and to rock the dance floor. It is disco, is pop, is house, is electronic. Audible energy and a magic potion for a good mood. Galantis has modernized the vocals, turning them more up to date, capable of spreading a message to receive with open arms and the foot on the dance floor. Galantis’ great gift has been to infect the fans with sounds that leave no one still, they are unequivocally wizards in the art of making people dance. After an unstoppable 2020 with works like ‘The Lake‘ with Wrabel, ‘I Fly‘ with Faouzia, ‘Only a Fool’ collaborating with Ship Wrek and Pink Sweat$, ‘Pretty Please’ with Jackson Wang and their remix of Brando‘s ‘Don’t Call Me’ – just to make the list short – Galantis start the year full of upright vibrations with this fantastic work.

Jump in and let the good vibes flow to the sound of ‘Cinema’. Listen below:

