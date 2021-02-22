Ghostifyed: the one stop shop for ghost production services

By Ellie Mullins 7

There are many ghost production websites out there, offering different services for producers, but enter Ghostifyed: the unique independent ghost production shop. Setting itself apart from all the other websites and businesses, this ghost production shop from Germany has everything that a producer may ever need with no hidden costs and 24/7 customer support.

At Ghostifyed, fair price and top quality tracks is their number one priority. Working with a permanent team of producers with extensive knowledge, there is no limit on what producers can do thanks to this shop. Ever wanted a sound that feels like CamelPhat, W&W, Coone or perhaps Lost Frequencies? Then look no further, because you can have all of this and more thanks to their wide variety of genres that they have on offer. With prices starting from €49 going up to €199, you will not be breaking the bank. Offering radio mixes, extended mixes, all stems and all midis, you will receive the track instantly upon payment, meaning no waiting around. All rights to the track are also automatically transferred upon payment and track delivery.

If you’re wanting a Spotify, Apple Music and even Beatport-ready track in the style of bigroom, slap house, deep house, future house, hardstyle, psytrance or tech house, then look no further than Ghostifyed! With sales even going on right now, now is the perfect time to browse their selection and you can do so by visiting their website here, where they also have contact information and an FAQ section for further information.

Image credit: Ghostifyed