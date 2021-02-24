Ibiza Rocks confirms opening for 2021 Ibiza season

By Jake Gable 33

Still deliberating over that Ibiza 2021 booking? You may have just found your verdict, with the news that Ibiza Rocks are set to open their doors for the coming season! The hotel, which also doubles up as a live music venue, has welcome a vast range of iconic artist through the venue’s doors in years gone by, including Example, Katy B, Tinie Tempah, and Craig David. Now, the popular haven in San Antonio is preparing for a full-on season following the closure of so many venues during a hugely muted year for Ibiza in 2020. Sending a mail-out to subscribers which stated Ibiza Rocks’ plans to go all-in during 2021, the message – also posted on Twitter – stated:

“Hola from Ibiza! Good news incoming. With vaccines being rolled out here on the island for all residents by the end of May and news coming out of the UK about a return to ‘normal’ life from May/June… Summer 2021 is on! So if you’re missing Ibiza, read on and let’s get you excited and up to date on what’s been going on in our Ibiza 2021 update for February.”

The news is sure to come as a massive boost for European ravers, who spend large proportions of their summer on the White Isle, and though we’ve yet to hear any confirmations from the likes of super-clubs such as Amnesia, Pacha, or Privilege, it now only looks like a matter of time, with vaccines being rolled out across the island by the end of May. Featuring in our article last year about some of the best non-club related venues to check out whilst in Ibiza, the legendary Ibiza Rocks Bar on San Antonio sea-front also plays home to the mouth-watering chicken pitta (a truly Balearic delicacy!), so get yourself booked in, because Ibiza 2021 is happening!

Image Credit: Mirror.com

Did someone say Ibiza 2021? 😜

Our latest summer update -> https://t.co/xJMdexSEoq pic.twitter.com/fZpAqV0o87 — Ibiza Rocks (@ibizarocks) February 24, 2021

Image Credit: Ibiza Spotlight