Idris Elba confirmed a Megan Thee Stallion collaboration is on the way

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 25

It truly seems that 2021 is going to get much better than last year, as our favourite artists are keep blessing us with better and better productions. Possibly the hottest collaborations of this year were confirmed by Idris Elba who announced on MistaJam‘s radio show that he worked together with Megan Thee Stallion, Franky Wah and DaVido.

The English actor already proved countless times that he’s a modern day polymath: besides being a world-famous movie star, he is a talented writer, producer, singer and rapper, who can easily control the crowd behind a DJ booth. With these upcoming joint tracks, he will certainly takes his DJ career to the next level. The multi-talented Elba caught up with Peter Dalton a.k.a. MistaJam on CapitalFM‘s The All-New Capital Weekender show via a video call, confirming the news:

“I’m doing more music, Jam you know what it’s like, I’m trying to stay with it when we’re not gigging now. So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to droppin’. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics.”

Four-time Grammy nominee and worldwide phenomenon Megan Thee Stallion has so many global hits under her belt that it’s hard to keep up with her. As a powerful female rapper, she has always used her platform to spread positivity and inspire her fans, and more importantly, to speak up for the Black community. DaVido, an American-Nigerian vocalist/producer has also been an influential figure in the music industry, working together with the biggest names such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Meek Mill and Gunna to name a few. Blending traditional African elements with mainstream pop for a sound that’s both club-ready and chart topping, that’s DaVido’s signature style. Electronic music fans are probably more eager to hear his joint single with Yorkshire-native Franky Wah, who’s one of the hottest and most promising talents of the scene. He already attained the No.1. spot on Beatport with his ‘House Party‘ EP last year, and more recently he also joined Anjunadeep with a powerful and melodic single.

We can’t decide which one we look forward the most, but we will surely keep you updated on these massive collaborations. Until then, tune into MistaJam’s Friday & Saturday night sessions between 7pm – 10pm on the Capital Network and Capital Dance.

Image Credit: Idris Elba (via Facebook), Megan Thee Stallion (via Twitter)