Idris Elba and Inner City link for new track ‘No More Looking Back’: Listen

By Alexander Costello 16

Producer, rapper, singer, actor, and DJ, there’s few who match the versatility of Idris Elba. Once named in the Time 100 list of the Most Influential People in the World (2016), the multi-talented individual has proved himself an influential figure to electronic dance music, treating it with as much respect and integrity as he does acting. Having arrived on the dance music scene, many would have been quick to write off another celebrity trying their hand at DJing, but not with Idris. The British producer has proven himself a mainstay to dance music – evident with more than 600,000 monthly listeners on his Spotify. Now, back in action, Idris Elba teams up with legendary Detroit group Inner City for their newest track ‘No More Looking Back‘. We take a closer look.

Just last year, Inner City invited Idris Elba to join them for their 2020 album, ‘We All Move Together’. Returning the collaborative favour, Idris and Inner City work their magic on ‘No More Looking Back‘. A debut release on super brand Defected, the track is a real crowd-pleaser from the onset, instantly hinting to the iconic flavours of Chicago’s historically rich house music scene. The track gets progressively better with each bar, injecting groovy bursts of piano chords, bold bass-lines, and velvety pads to form a tune begging to played over and over. But perhaps the highlight of ‘No More Looking Back‘ is the soulful vocals of Steffanie Christi’an, who is the latest addition to join the Detroit group.

‘No More Looking Back‘ is available and ready to be streamed across multiple platforms. If you’re a fan of Elba, Inner City, or Defected Records, this one is a must for your playlists – and you won’t be disappointed. Catch the track below and tune in to We Rave You for more great music just like this.

(Image credit: Idris Elba Official Facebook)