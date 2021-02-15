Illenium teases new album on Twitter

By Ellie Mullins 40

Hard-working as ever, it seems that Illenium is quickly working on a brand new album following 2019’s smash hit ‘Ascend’, his third studio album following multiple EPs and remix albums. It seems obvious that a new album should be on the way soon with a string of releases such as Dabin and Lights collaboration ‘Hearts on Fire‘, ‘Paper Thin‘ with Tom DeLonge (of band Angels & Airwaves) and ‘Nightlight‘ over the past few months.

First teasing back in January of this year that he’s been in the mountains doing a lot of writing, this had fans wondering if the singles would be part of something bigger, and it looks like it is!

Hi fam. Love you. Been in the mountains writing and chilling. Stoked on this shitttt. ❤️❤️ — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) January 10, 2021

In a new tweet earlier this month, Illenium explicitly stated that he’s doing an album photoshoot and has also been ‘grinding hard on this next body of work.’ in a tweet (in which Krewella and William Black replied to, sparking rumours of potential collaborations). Pretty much confirming album four at this point, we will have to wait patiently for more updated news from the producer himself, but it seems as though he’s been roping in some big names and working on some huge collaborations for it.

In addition to this, he has been releasing a lot of remixes of his latest singles, including Timmy Trumpet and Bassjackers remixes of ‘Hearts on Fire’.

Can’t do an album photoshoot without an…👀 pic.twitter.com/bDrVZuAp3j — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) February 11, 2021

Image credit: press